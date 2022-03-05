Brokerages Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OncoSec Medical.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 61,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.28.

About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.