Brokerages Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will report sales of $200.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.80 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $155.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $955.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $919.47 million to $993.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.41.

SHAK opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

