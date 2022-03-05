Brokerages Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.07 Million

Analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $105.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.60 million. Asana posted sales of $68.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $371.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $371.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $497.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $509.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,293,282 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $97,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,444,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,056. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.