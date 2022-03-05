Brokerages Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $875.70 Million

Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $875.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $866.50 million and the highest is $884.90 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $600.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.46. 76,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

