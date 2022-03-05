Brokerages Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) to announce $300.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.40 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $264.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ICHR traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 392,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,660. The stock has a market cap of $919.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ichor has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $63.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

