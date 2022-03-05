Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. began coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.76. 31,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.