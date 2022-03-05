Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LSI Industries.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.76. 31,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.
LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.