Brokerages Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Target Price at $28,607.50

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28,607.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 26,965.00 to 30,355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.54. 375,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

