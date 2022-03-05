Brokerages Set Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HYZN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 1,683,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,902. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

