Brokerages Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price at $33.73

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.73.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $19.63. 2,942,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

