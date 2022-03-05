Brokerages Set Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) PT at $3.95

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Rotork stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Rotork has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

