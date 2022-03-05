Brokerages Set Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Price Target at $54.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
OTCMKTS SFFYF traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $44.31. 6,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. Signify has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $64.52.
Signify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify (SFFYF)
