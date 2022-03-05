Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lilium GmbH’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lilium in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

LILM stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

