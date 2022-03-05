Brokers Offer Predictions for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

DLTR stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

