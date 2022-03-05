Brokers Offer Predictions for The Progressive Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.88. Progressive has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $80,520,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.