Brokers Set Expectations for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Terminix Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

TMX stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

