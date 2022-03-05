Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.01 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.09% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UCO opened at $177.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.