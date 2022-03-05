Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $452,024,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $234,130,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Square by 360.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,504. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

SQ opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.61, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

