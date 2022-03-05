BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of BRP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 91,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 729.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

