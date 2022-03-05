Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

