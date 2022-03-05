Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $191.36 and last traded at $213.44, with a volume of 52393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.34.
The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
