C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. C3.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AI stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. cut their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in C3.ai by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 312,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 140,075 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 119,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 92,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in C3.ai by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.