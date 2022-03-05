C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. C3.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $98.10.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 88.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 140,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 92,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in C3.ai by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 312,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.