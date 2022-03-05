Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Down 36.8% in February

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CDRE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 124,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12. Cadre has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDRE. B. Riley began coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

