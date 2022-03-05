CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.65

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.65 and traded as low as C$34.52. CAE shares last traded at C$34.56, with a volume of 989,894 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.78.

Get CAE alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.07.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.