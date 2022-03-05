California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in California BanCorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,144,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 21.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 91.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

