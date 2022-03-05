California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.16% of California Resources worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after acquiring an additional 638,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,001,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,199,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875 over the last quarter.

CRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

