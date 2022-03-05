California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,238 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $1,607,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,610 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

