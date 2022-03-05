California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of OptimizeRx worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,673,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.38 and a beta of 0.73. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,270. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

