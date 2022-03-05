California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 251.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 43.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 61.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 98.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $42.67.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

