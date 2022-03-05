California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Tennant worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Tennant Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.