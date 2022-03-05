California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of CWT opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,656,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,432,000 after buying an additional 625,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

