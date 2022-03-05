Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

CLXT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 266,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,318. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $39.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.86. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calyxt by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Calyxt by 316.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Calyxt by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Calyxt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

