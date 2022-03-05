Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$84.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEM. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.91.

AEM stock opened at C$71.89 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$58.02 and a twelve month high of C$89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of C$32.70 billion and a PE ratio of 25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$65.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director Sean Boyd bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

