Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNOW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

SNOW opened at $209.65 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,158,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after purchasing an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

