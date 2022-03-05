Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$153.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$153.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “equal wight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,810.34. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,766.39. Insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 over the last quarter.

TSE CNR traded up C$3.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$161.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,189. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

