Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NYSE CNQ traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,788,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

