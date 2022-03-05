Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Up to $31.13

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.13, but opened at $32.20. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 5,903 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

