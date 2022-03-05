Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 1,643,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

