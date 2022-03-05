Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $397.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $342.59 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.