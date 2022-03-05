Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $931,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 667.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 166.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

