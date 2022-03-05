Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

