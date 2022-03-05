Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 718 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after buying an additional 1,981,264 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

