Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in PDC Energy by 479.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,203,010. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

