Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of CSWC opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 122.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

