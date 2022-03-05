Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 624 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,950 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 218,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,311,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000.

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

