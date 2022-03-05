Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after purchasing an additional 362,189 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,825 shares of company stock worth $2,225,914. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

