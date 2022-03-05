CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 69.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 46.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,945,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 108,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 464,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,553. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.14.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

