CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of CARG traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,424. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,086.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,567,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

