Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,743 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CUK opened at $15.86 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.