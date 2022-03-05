Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

